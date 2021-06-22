Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,824 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.53.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

