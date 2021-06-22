Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

