Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

