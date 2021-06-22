Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

