Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

