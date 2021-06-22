Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,274 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $625.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

