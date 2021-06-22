Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.70% of Quaker Chemical worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $7,208,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

