Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

