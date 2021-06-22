Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $25.26 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.46% of Maximus worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.