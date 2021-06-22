Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $40.23 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $40,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

