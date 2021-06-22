Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 439 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.97% of Boise Cascade worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

BCC opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.01. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

