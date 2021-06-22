Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 495 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

AIMC opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.