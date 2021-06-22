PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 23,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 903,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 76.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57.
In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
