PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 23,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 903,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 76.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.