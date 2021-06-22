Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 141,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,866. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.