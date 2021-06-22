Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:PMM opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

