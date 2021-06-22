PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 464,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,249. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.