PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.
Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 464,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,249. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About PVH
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.