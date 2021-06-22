Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,776 shares of company stock valued at $16,134,738. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

