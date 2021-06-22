Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $308.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.51.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.