Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Health, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harrow Health in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. Harrow Health has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

