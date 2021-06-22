Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $11,610,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.