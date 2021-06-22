QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $548,533.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.25 million and $548,533.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

