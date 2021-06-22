QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $298,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,449 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 151,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,931. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.