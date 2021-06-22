QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

