Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 381,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,823. The stock has a market cap of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

