Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.