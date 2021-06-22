Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $267,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ODP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.