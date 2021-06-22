Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $640,631 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

