Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

