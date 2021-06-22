Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $91.80 million and $3.06 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

