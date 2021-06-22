Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

