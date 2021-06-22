RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,124. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

