Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report $454.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.13 million to $459.91 million. Redfin posted sales of $213.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 6,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

