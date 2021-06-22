RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

RDHL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 2,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,253. The company has a market cap of $313.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

