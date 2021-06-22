Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Reef Casino Trust Company Profile

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

