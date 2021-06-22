Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $66,422.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00601099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

