Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

