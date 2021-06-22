Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.32% of Regional Management worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RM stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $494.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

