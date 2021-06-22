Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $200,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.