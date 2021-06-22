Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $484,286.40 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

