Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for China Yuchai International (CYD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD):
- 6/15/2021 – China Yuchai International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/14/2021 – China Yuchai International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – China Yuchai International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/7/2021 – China Yuchai International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – China Yuchai International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. "
China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $727.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
