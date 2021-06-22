Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 8,825 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

