Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

