Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

