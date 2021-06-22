Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

