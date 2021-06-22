Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

