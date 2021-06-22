Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 344 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.