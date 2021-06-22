Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,466,430 shares.The stock last traded at $65.78 and had previously closed at $66.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

