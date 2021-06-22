Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

