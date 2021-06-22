Revain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $676.26 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $676.26 million and $2.83 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

