Reviewing Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.79 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 14.50 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group beats Ferroglobe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, through its interest in Shenzhen Dingshang Technology Co., Ltd., provides a set of digital implementation plans for exhibition center display projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China.

